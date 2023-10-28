Wealth Alliance Buys 6,616 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.24.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.