Wealth Alliance Has $252,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE TRI opened at $117.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

