Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Workiva were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Workiva by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

NYSE:WK opened at $93.52 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

