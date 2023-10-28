Wealth Alliance Invests $204,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.22.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

