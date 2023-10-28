Wealth Alliance Invests $227,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 347,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.61.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $240.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.18 and a 1-year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

