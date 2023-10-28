Wealth Alliance Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $108.04 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.82.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

