Wealth Alliance Makes New $212,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.1 %

AMN opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.10 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.