Wealth Alliance Makes New $223,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.