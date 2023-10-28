Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

