Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 2,172 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Albany International by 0.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Albany International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Albany International by 9.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

