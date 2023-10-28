Wealth Alliance Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 912,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 298,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 181,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

