Wealth Alliance Sells 215 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

