Wealth Alliance Sells 27,375 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.05% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 764.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,169,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 1,918,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth $2,409,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 560,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of MJ stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

