Wealth Alliance Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 2.2 %

Medpace stock opened at $250.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $282.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,854 shares of company stock valued at $87,619,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

