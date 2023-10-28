Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $15,088,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 191,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE AOS opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

