WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2,170.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of DIVI opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

