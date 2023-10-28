WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $16.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

