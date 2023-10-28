WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 7,378 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,216,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 77,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMT opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

