WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 797 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 270,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,261,000 after buying an additional 92,597 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,906,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,972,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

