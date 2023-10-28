WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 110.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $238.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.