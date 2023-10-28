WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.77 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

