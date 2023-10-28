WealthShield Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,906 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.66 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

