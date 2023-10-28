WealthShield Partners LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

