WealthShield Partners LLC Has $544,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.