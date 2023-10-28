WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $543.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

