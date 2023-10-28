WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 763 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $276.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

