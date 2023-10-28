WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $88.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

