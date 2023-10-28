WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 35 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $508.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.39 and a 200 day moving average of $477.65. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

