WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

BA stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.