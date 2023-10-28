WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

