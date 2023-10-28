Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Webster Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of WBS opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

