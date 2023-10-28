WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $81.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after acquiring an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

