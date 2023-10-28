Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $229.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average of $234.89. The company has a market cap of $426.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

