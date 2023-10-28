Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $16.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

CNK stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cinemark by 835.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

