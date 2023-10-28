West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91, reports. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

NYSE:WFG opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.13. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

