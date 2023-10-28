Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.93.

WDC stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

