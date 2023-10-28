Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 11.2%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) was down 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Western Energy Services Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.