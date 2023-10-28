WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.48 million.

WEX Stock Down 1.7 %

WEX stock opened at $163.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.21. WEX has a twelve month low of $148.82 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded WEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

