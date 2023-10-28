Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10), reports. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.71%.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
WCP opened at C$10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.47. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91.
Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 41.24%.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
