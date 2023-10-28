Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

