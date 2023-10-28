WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.0% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.7 %

PG stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

