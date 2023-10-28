WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,006 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

