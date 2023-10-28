WNY Asset Management LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Chevron Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

