WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $482,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $1,636,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

