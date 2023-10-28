WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,124 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,931,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after purchasing an additional 811,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 661,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

