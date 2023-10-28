WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,057 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after buying an additional 82,827 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 964.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 112,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101,605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,654 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

