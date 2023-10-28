WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,116 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 1,310,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

SLV opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

