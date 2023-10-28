WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 12.3 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.