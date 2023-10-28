WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

