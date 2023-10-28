WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

DIA opened at $324.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $356.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.93 and a 200 day moving average of $340.81.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

